On this weekend before the election, plenty of support for President Trump in Shreveport on Saturday.
Some of the President's local supporters parading down Clyde Fant Parkway from the Stoner parking area and then over to the Jimmie Davis Bridge and back. They encouraged everyone who supports the President Trump to join in with pro-Trump flags or American flags waving from whatever type of vehicle they were driving.
"Just showing a little support for the candidate of our choice. More for ourselves than probably for the public. We'll probably get a thumb up or a horn honk or maybe a thumb down, I don't know....some of them are for Biden and don't really appreciate what we're doing today. That's okay too, you vote for the candidate of your choice and the party of your choice," said Louis McGinty, road rally organizer.