Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY THROUGH 7 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE SOUTHEAST SECTIONS OF NORTHCENTRAL LOUISIANA... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY THROUGH 7 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE REMAINDER OF NORTH LOUISIANA AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHCENTRAL ARKANSAS... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A LAKE WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY. * EVENT...TROPICAL STORM BARRY IS EXPECTED TO MAKE LANDFALL ALONG THE SOUTHCENTRAL LOUISIANA COAST SATURDAY MORNING, BEFORE SLOWLY LIFTING NORTH ACROSS SOUTH LOUISIANA DURING THE AFTERNOON, AND INTO NORTHCENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA SATURDAY NIGHT. AS THE CENTER OF BARRY DRIFTS NORTH SATURDAY, WIND SPEEDS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 35 MPH ACROSS ALL OF NORTH LOUISIANA AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHCENTRAL ARKANSAS. * TIMING...FROM 4 PM CDT SATURDAY TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY. * IMPACT...BOATERS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION DUE TO ROUGH CHOP ON AREA LAKES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKE WIND ADVISORY INDICATES THAT WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH CHOP ON AREA LAKES. SMALL BOATS WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. &&