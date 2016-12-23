Police are investigating a theft in Texarkana, Texas which includes construction equipment, a rental truck, an ATM machine and cash.
It happened around 2 a.m. Friday at the Red River Federal Credit Union in the 2700 block of University Avenue.
When officers arrived, they discovered that the ATM had been stolen.
Investigators believe a stolen skylift was used to knock over and remove the ATM from its footings.
The ATM was then loaded into a stolen rental truck and driven away.
Police say an undisclosed amount of cash was in the machine.
If you have any information on this crime, you're urged to call Texarkana Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP.