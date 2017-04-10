Police are investigating a shooting in Texarkana, Texas that sent a teen to the hospital Monday evening.
It happened just after 5:00 p.m. Monday afternoon in the 2100 block of West 17th Street in the Rosehill community.
When officers arrived, they say a 14-year-old was lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was sent to a Texarkana hospital, where he's in critical condition.
Police have identified the suspected shooter as Devonta "Vonte" Henderson, 25. He faces an aggravated assault charge.
If you have any information on this crime, contact Texarkana Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP.