Texarkana, Texas Police Department is gearing up for a full schedule of training for officers across the region.
Beginning last January, the department began offering two classes a month at their Special Operations and Training Center.
TTPD Lt. Shawn Fitzgerald says they have a full schedule of courses in core requirements, as well as, private specialized classes.
He says the center will serve to train more than 30 agencies in East Texas, and the four states region.
Right now, the department has 24 state certified instructors on staff.
"Rather than having to send our officers to the Austin area or the metroplex, we can actually offer the same quality training here locally and save the taxpayers quite a bit of money in doing so," explained Lt. Fitzgerald.
The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement authorized the Texarkana, Texas Police Department to become a training provider.
They're now one of 185 providers in the state.