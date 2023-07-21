TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly shot a male victim at a residence on July 7.
According to TTPD, Blayr Ray, 20, refused to pay the victim after an agreement for lawn services was rendered.
Following a fight between the two, the victim walked away. Ray allegedly followed him in a grey Tahoe, stopped and fired multiple shots with a pistol.
The victim was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Ray is facing a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information on Ray’s whereabouts is asked to call 903-798-3116 or the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867 to report anonymously for a reward of up to $1,000.