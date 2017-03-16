Police in Texarkana, Texas seize synthetic marijuana with a street value of about $40,000 in two separate traffic stops.
In the first stop Wednesday afternoon, officers arrested Byron Hunt in the 200 block of Reading Street.
Moments later, another stop in the 800 block of Richmond Road ended with the arrest of Gaylon James.
Police say synthetic marijuana has become a growing problem in the area.
Meanwhile, an East Texas lawmaker is working to make it more difficult to manufacture these drugs.
TTPD spokesperson Sgt. Geoff Lewis says officers took more than 10 pounds of synthetic marijuana off the streets with two random traffic stops Wednesday afternoon.
"The guys didn't know each other. They're not related. The packaging was similar from both stops, but there's nothing we can say at this point that definitively links them to each other," explained Sgt. Lewis.
Byron Hunt was arrested on four felony warrants, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
Officers say they seized more than 11 ounces of K-2 from his vehicle.
Gaylon James was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Officers say a large bag containing 10 pounds of synthetic marijuana was inside his vehicle.
In 2015, Texas passed a law banning K-2 or synthetic marijuana.
The city also has an ordinance to keep the designer drug out of Texarkana.
But in recent years, Sgt. Lewis says they've seen an influx of the drug on the streets.
"Anytime we can make a big bust like this and get that amount of the streets it's going to be a big incentive for us to try and combat it," said Lewis.
District 7 State Representative Jay Dean of Longview has recently filed a bill aimed at making it harder for those who sell the product to figure out what compounds they can and can't use.
Dean hopes that his measure will help eradicate the sale of synthetic drugs.
"The new bill is much more comprehensive of the listing of additional compounds that are now on the market that weren't when the legislation was originally passed," said Dean.
Representative Dean says his bill is now waiting to be assigned to a house committee.
Hunt and James are currently being held in the Bi-State Jail.