SHREVEPORT, La. - Home goods discount store, Tuesday Morning, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, their second bankruptcy since Covid-19.
The Dallas-based company currently has around 480 stores, down from about 700 three years ago.
The chain has secured $51 million in financing to keep their operations running.
The Shreveport location is one of the highest performing stores and, according to their store manager, they will not be closing.
Tuesday Morning is having a store closing sale at these select locations.
No other comment was made on if the Shreveport location will be closing in the future.