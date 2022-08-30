SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, the Shreveport and Bossier American Job Centers and Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) announce plans for an Ochsner LSU Health Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program in North Louisiana. The MA Now Program is tuition-free and open to Shreveport and Bossier residents ages 18 and older* through funding provided by the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).
Originally launched in New Orleans in 2013, the training program features accelerated hybrid classroom, clinical and on-the-job training and addresses the need for Certified MAs to build additional career pathways. The program also includes certification training for students in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Certified EKG Technician (CET), Basic Life Support (BLS) and Certified Phlebotomy Technician (CPT).
All interested applicants are required to attend one of the two virtual information sessions open to the public on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
WHEN: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, - 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. OR 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
o *Must attend one session to qualify*
WHERE: Register via Zoom link:
o 11 a.m. https://ochsner.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wFGYdSjkSamacWkRTCQZ-g
o 5 p.m. https://ochsner.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hReVrbkMSmyx1P5mVkm66A
Applications for the MA Now Program are due Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Interested candidates can apply at ochsnerlsuhs.org/ma-now.
To be eligible to apply, the applicant must have a high school diploma or equivalency, successful completion of drug screen, criminal background check and ability to commit to the training program. After successfully completing the program and hiring requirements, 100 percent of graduates will have the opportunity to interview for positions as full-time MAs at one of Ochsner LSU Health locations or be employed as an EKG monitor, Patient Access Representative or Patient Care Technician.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, medical assistant is one of the nation’s fastest growing careers, contributing to job growth across the country. In addition, MA is a position of strong need within the Ochsner Clinic Foundation.
Since its inception, more than 100 individuals have completed the MA Training Program, with 94 percent currently employed at Ochsner today. All Ochsner MAs also receive additional MA training after they are hired to further develop their skills and increase their scope of practice. For any questions about the program, please email workforce@ochsner.org.
*All Shreveport and Bossier residents interested in applying for the MA Training Program must be 18 years or older AND meet Low Income Guidelines to qualify.