SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was stabbed Sunday morning following a dispute about an unplugged television, Shreveport police said.
The incident took place at a home in the 9000 block of Rosedown Place. The victim was stabbed in the neck with a steak knife by a male who got angry when a television in a bedroom was unplugged, police said
The victim is the boyfriend of the suspect’s mother, police said.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment.
Neither the victim’s condition nor the ages of those involved were provided by SPD.