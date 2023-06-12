SHREVEPORT, La. - On Sunday around 3:40 p.m. Shreveport police officers responded to a fight inside of an apartment in the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive.
The caller told dispatchers that they saw two men enter an apartment and heard fighting coming from inside.
When officers arrived, they discovered that twin brothers William and Willie Cade, 18, reportedly broke in and attacked the victim.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed evidence that led to the arrest of William and Willie Cade for one count of Home Invasion each.