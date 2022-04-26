BENTON, La. -- Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a third Bossier City man for possessing multiple pornographic child sexual abuse images.
This arrest comes after his dad's and twin brother’s arrests for felony sexual abuse charges involving juveniles and for possessing multiple pornographic child sexual abuse images.
Michael D. Hinton, 41, of the 6200 block of Hollyhock Lane in Bossier City, was arrested Monday for possessing child sexual abuse images and or distributing sexual abuse involving animals.
His arrest is the result of a search last month of a shared computer at his father's, Lester Cheveallier, home. That investigation revealed that Clayton Hinton, who is Michael Hinton's twin brother, had also downloaded child pornography and sexual abuse involving animals.
Clayton Hinton was arrested and charged with 150 counts of pornography involving juveniles and eight counts of sexual abuse of an animal. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a bond set at $1.7 million.
Stemming from his original arrest, Cheveallier’s charges have been upgraded after a more thorough forensic examination of his computer. He now has 343 counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of sexual abuse of an animal. He's held on a bond of almost $3.9 million.
After his original arrest, detectives have also upgraded Clayton D. Hinton’s charges to 56 counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of sexual abuse of an animal. His bond is set at $610,000.
This matter is still under investigation.