SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two community members have expressed their interest in filling the interim District 3 seat on the Caddo Parish School Board.
The board will host a special-called meeting at 4 p.m. Friday to interview and select the interim representative for the district. Following the interviews and vote of the board members, the appointee will be sworn in and begin his or her term of service immediately.
A vacancy was created in District 3 with the death last month of board member Lloyd Thompson of Shreveport.
By the 4:30 p.m. Wednesday deadline, the following community members declared their interest in the seat:
- Gail Guidry Griffin
- Terance Vinson
Applicants will be interviewed via video conferencing. The meeting will be livestreamed in order for the public to have an opportunity to view the interviews and participate in public comments. Interested viewers can log in at 4 p.m. on Friday at https://zoom.us/j/91518949911.