Two teens in Prescott, Arkansas, face charges after a gunshot was fired in a boys' restroom at Prescott High School last week.
The teens, ages 16 and 17, are charged with possessing a gun on school property and aggravated assault. They're also charged with breaking and entering and theft in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries in which two guns were stolen.
The teens are accused of accidentally firing one of the guns while showing it off in a restroom at the school March 9. After the incident, they allegedly left campus and went to a nearby apartment complex. Police found them there and recovered two small caliber handguns
Prescott police believe the teens had no additional intent to use the firearms while at the high school.