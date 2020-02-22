SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested a second person, and identified the alleged gunman, Sunday, after several individuals shot at Shreveport police officers Friday.
Caddo Parish Crimestoppers received a tip about a 2011 black Dodge Charger at an apartment complex in Greenwood. Police were able to arrest James Perot,17, for accessory to attempted first degree murder, Sunday.
SPD spokesperson Cpl. Angie Willhite, says after a search on Summers Street, in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood, detectives arrested DeAndrew Mosley,21, on Saturday.
Mosley was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder.
Mosley was arrested for attempted murder back in 2018.
Perot, Mosley, and Anthony Perot,25, are accused of shooting at eight SPD police officers, hitting 3 of their vehicles.
Police issued several warrants for Perot,25, for seven weapon charges. Willhite says Perot is wanted in connection with Friday's shots fired. Police say he is was the gunman who shot at police. He is still at large and is armed and dangerous.
Caddo Parish Crimestoppers are offering a $2,000 reward for the arrest of Perot.
If you have any information contact Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit lockemup.org or download their p3tips app.