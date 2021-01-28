SHREVEPORT, La - Two people were arrested during a recent drug investigation conducted by the DEA Task Force, said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.
Agents were investigating Michael Rossitter for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Shreveport and Bossier City. On Tuesday, with the assistance of Louisiana State Police, they attempted to stop Rossitter in a stolen Nissan on Centenary Boulevard, however, Rossitter alluded authorities and fled the area.
He was later arrested on an outstanding warrant at a hotel in Bossier City. Agents seized approximately 37 grams of suspected methamphetamine from a vehicle he was in. They also recovered the stolen Nissan on Island Road in Shreveport.
While recovering the stolen vehicle, agents observed a 2001 Lexus Sedan occupied by a male and female. As agents approached, the male and female exited the vehicle and attempted to flee. Both were detained, and the male was subsequently identified as Kristopher Cherry. Agents seized approximately 31 grams of suspected methamphetamine from inside Cherry's car and 33 grams of marijuana on his person.
Both men were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Rossitter, 42, of Shreveport, was charged with unauthorized use of a moveable, aggravated flight from an officer, and a CPSO warrant for distribution of schedule II. A warrant for possession of methamphetamine is pending in Bossier Parish for the drugs seized as part of this investigation.
Cherry, 36, of Karnack, Texas, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
The DEA Task Force includes deputies and officers from Caddo, Bossier, and Desoto parish sheriff’s offices, Shreveport Police, Louisiana State Police, and the DEA.