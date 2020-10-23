SHREVEPORT, La. – Two men in northwest Louisiana were arrested by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on child pornography charges.
Mitchel Scott Solice, 58, was arrested in Caddo Parish Thursday on one court of possessing pornography involving a juvenile. He is being held in the Caddo Correctional Center on a $100,000 bond.
Solice owns a freelance photography business in Shreveport, and several social media posts indicated that Solice had worked for Caddo Parish schools. Charnae McDonald, a spokesperson for the school district, said Solice was never on the district’s payroll; however, she did not rule out whether a Caddo school hired Solice on an individual basis.
“While a background check concluded there was no criminal history to prevent this individual from being on a campus, there remained a steadfast practice which does not allow individuals to be alone at any time with a student,” McDonald said in a statement. “District employees are always in the same room and with the children to ensure the continued safety of students. Our district will continue to exercise these rigorous guidelines to protect our students and employees including requirements for employees to remain with students at all times and for background checks to take place.”
James Button, 47, was arrested Wednesday in Haughton on 30 counts of distributing pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13 and four counts of possessing pornography involving a juvenile. Button is in jail in Bossier Parish, held on a $450,000 bond.
The arrests were the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, Louisiana State Police, Shreveport Police Department, and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“I continue my steadfast commitment to protecting our children from sexual exploitation. My office and I will continue to use all the resources possible to bring child predators to justice,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry on the arrests.