The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force breaks up an illegal gambling operation inside a Texarkana, Arkansas business.
Two men were arrested and dozens of illegal gaming machines were seized.
This isn't their first gambling raid, police say this type illegal activity is an ongoing problem.
However, when these gambling houses start up, authorities quickly shut them down.
Fredrick Waller, 42 and Larry McFadden, 60 are behind bars on charges of operating a gambling house.
On Thursday, the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force searched Club Blitz in the 1200 block of East Broad Street.
"They're machines that are unlicensed in which they are giving cash out. You don't have a license for that in Arkansas. It's illegal. Bottom line, you can't do it," explained Officer Kristi Bennett, Texarkana, Arkansas Police Spokesperson.
Inside the business, officers seized 33 computerized eight-liners and more than $15,000 in cash.
"That's a pretty big hit, so just think about what they could be making over time. It's not taxed, so the city doesn't see the revenue because they are operating it illegally. It's bad for everybody," said Officer Bennett.
In 2010, Arkansas-side police shut down 15 gambling houses inside the city limits.
Bennett say anyone operating an illegal gameroom will be shut down, and even those just using the machines could face some stiff penalties.
"The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department has a no tolerance policy to anybody breaking the law in Texarkana, Arkansas. Whether it's a speeding ticket, or operating illegal gambling houses," said Bennett.
Last year, Texarkana, Texas police seized 30 eight-liner machines, an ATM and cash at a business on New Boston Road.
Two men were arrested for engaging in organized crime, as well as, drug and weapon charges.