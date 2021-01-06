IDABEL, Okla. – An investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) into a shooting that resulted in the death of Stephanie Iglehart has led to the arrest of two men.
On January 4, 2021, the Idabel Police Department requested assistance from the OSBI with a shooting at the Booker T. Washington Park in Idabel.
William Wright, 23, went to the park with his girlfriend, Iglehart, to fight 25-year-old Jordan Bryant. Iglehart and Bryant had been arguing on social media because Iglehart believed that Bryant had stolen items from her house.
During the altercation, Wright and Bryant began shooting at each other and Iglehart was wounded in the crossfire. Wright took her to McCurtain Memorial Hospital where she died.
Wright and Bryant were both arrested by Idabel Police Department and taken to the McCurtain County Jail.
They are facing charges in connection with Iglehart’s death. Those charges will be determined by the District Attorney’s Office.