KINNEY COUNTY, Texas – Two men were arrested by Texas DPS troopers who caught them allegedly smuggling undocumented immigrants near the Texas-Mexico border on April 7.
The driver, Donald Graves, 26, and passenger Najoua Harris, 25, both of Baton Rouge, took the troopers on a chase after a traffic violation stop in Kinney County.
After crashing into a fence, the suspects ran on foot, but were captured. Six immigrants, including two in the trunk were found by DPS.
According to a Feb. 2022 arrest warrant, Graves is suspected of allegedly buying a vehicle used in the Mall of Louisiana drive-by shooting that was abandoned at the scene.