SHREVEPORT, La - Two Caddo Parish school campuses are still experiencing outages due to Hurricane Laura.
Caddo Middle Magnet School and Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School will be closed on Monday as AEP SWEPCO crews work to restore power to the campuses and surrounding communities.
Caddo Middle Magnet School and Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School will provide virtual instruction on Monday through the district’s Canvas learning platform. Students will not be penalized if they do not have a device or do not have power or utilities at home to access coursework.
“We are incredibly thankful for our maintenance crews who have worked since Thursday to prepare our schools to greet students and for our partners at SWEPCO that have gone above and beyond to restore power to schools throughout our district in addition to thousands of homes and businesses,” said Superintendent Lamar Goree. “We look to reopen the two remaining buildings on Tuesday once we can be assured power will be operational.”
All remaining district campuses will resume normal operations. For families participating in the district’s virtual option for the first nine weeks, weekly meal service will be provided from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at their school site.
The district will provide updates on its website and social media accounts.