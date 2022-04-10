SHREVEPORT, La. - Two children are hospitalized after being in a car accident on Jewella Avenue Sunday afternoon.
The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Jewella Ave. A driver in a white truck was speeding when it collided in the the back of a black Kia carrying two children; one of which is a baby.
Witnesses say the truck hit the Kia and tried to speed off, hitting a light pole and coming to a stop on the west side of Jewella. Witnesses also said that say the baby was ejected from its car seat.
The children were bloody and and crying and were transported to Ochsner LSU Health with unknown conditions.