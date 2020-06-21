BOSSIER CITY, La.- Shreveport, and Bossier City both came together for justice equality on Sunday.
The march started at the Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport and Stonewall Baptist Church in Bossier City.
Both groups met at the Texas Street Bridge where local pastors encourage and prayed for both cities and the nation.
Demonstrator Chad Carroll said he was happy to be apart of the movement.
"I lost my brother to violence, so its just another step in getting something done."
Demonstrator Ashley Williams says she hopes unity was taken away from Sunday's march.
"I hope to see that people of all colors, walks of life, all ages they come together and see that we want a change and we want a difference," Williams said.
Both Mayors of Shreveport and Bossier City say this is the first time the cities have come together for a march.
Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker says the events in our nation shows that equal justice reform is needed.
"Recognize that justice for all people and we now have that opportunity and this is an excellent step in what should be done in our community," Mayor Walker said.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says we must continue to be apart of a team within our communities for change to happen.
"I need you, we need you," Perkins said. " You cannot love Shreveport or love Bossier and hate its people."
The protest was organized by several pastors and religious leaders in Bossier City and Shreveport.