DE QUEEN, Ark. – Two men from De Queen, Ark., died in a car accident in Sevier County just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.
According to Arkansas State Police, Brandon Pitts, 39, was driving a 2006 Mercury Marquis south on North Fourth Street in De Queen when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree at the intersection of Janssen Street.
Pitts and the passenger Calam Samuel, 27, were pronounced dead at the scene before 7:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.
The report stated the weather was clear and the roads were dry.