Arkansas State Police

DE QUEEN, Ark. –  Two men from De Queen, Ark., died in a car accident in Sevier County just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Arkansas State Police, Brandon Pitts, 39, was driving a 2006 Mercury Marquis south on North Fourth Street in De Queen when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree at the intersection of Janssen Street.

Pitts and the passenger Calam Samuel, 27, were pronounced dead at the scene before 7:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The report stated the weather was clear and the roads were dry.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments