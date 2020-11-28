BOSSIER PARISH, La. - Two people are dead after a car crash in Bossier Parish. This crash claimed the lives of Wyatt Ricks,18 of Bossier City and John Wuest, 28 of Haltom City, Texas.
According to an initial investigating by Louisiana State Police, a 2019 Dodge pickup truck, driven by Ricks, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 612. For reasons still under investigation, Ricks’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the eastbound travel lane and struck the front of a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Wuest.
Both Ricks and Wuest were unrestrained and died from their injuries.
Two passengers in Ricks’s vehicle, one restrained and the other unrestrained, were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. The crash remains under investigation.