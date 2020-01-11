BOSSIER PARISH, La. - Two people are confirmed dead after last night's severe storms.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has set up a Mobile Command Center in South Bossier to assess and respond to any storm damage and help residents in the area.
Bossier Sheriff's Lieutenant Bill Davis confirmed with KTBS that an elderly couple perished in the early morning storms near their demolished trailer home on the north side of the 400 block of Davis Road, just west of Highway 157.
Bienville Parish Fire, Bossier Parish EMS and Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies are expected to be in the area throughout the day searching for any other possible storm victims.
A K-9 team has been searching the area, and a drone team is joining join the search and will assist with survey of the damage.
Highway 157 is currently down to one lane near Davis Road.
If you don’t need to be in the area, please stay away.
Fallen trees have also been removed from numerous roadways and several downed power lines are also being checked by SWEPCO.
Here are the reported roadways with downed trees or power lines:
Potter Road
Oliver Road
Camp Zion Road
Davis Road
Maxwell Road
James Lane
Highway 157 (6600 block)
Chestnut
Montgomery
Alford Road
If you need assistance, please contact the Bossier Sheriff's Office dispatch center at 965-2203.