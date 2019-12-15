MARSHALL, Texas and CENTER, Texas -- The city of Marshall is making a move on their downtown redevelopment plan.
At the November Commission meeting the city manager presented a plan that will explain how the city will upgrade the downtown area.
The city says the goal is to make downtown Marshall a destination.
Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr says the streetscape is phase one of the project, by upgrading store fronts, creating more convenient parking, and building a park. Rohr says this is a demonstration of the city's commitment to revitalizing downtown.
"Now there is a vision and there's hope for the future based on the vision that's been cast, Rohr said. "We also have a lot of other plans that we're working on too, but I think they understand now if we say we're going to do something, we're going to do it. This is one of many plans that we hope to unveil in the near future."
The city will use a community development block grant to help pay for the project. Rohr says they plan to start as early as next spring and it should take between one and three years to complete.
Another East Texas City is also revitalizing their downtown.
Lacie Payne says she's excited to know what's coming to downtown Center, Texas.
"I feel like there's just new things happening for Shelby County, especially for the downtown square in Center, Texas."
She owns Payne and Payne home N Suchlike. She says it will do her business as well as the city good.
"Whenever it's done, it's going to bring downtown shopping here," Payne said. "Everybody is going to be able to walk around, see what's new. It's going to be really exciting for all of the locals and the people from out of town and all the families. So, I'm excited."
Center City manager Chad Nehring says they've been planning this for at least seven years and city council approved the plan six months ago.
"[We] Worked with the downtown business owners, the property owners and developed their vision for what they would like to see that area of town, that retail district be more reflective of," Nehring said.
The city is upgrading all four corners of the downtown square. They're also updating store fronts. Nehring says the goal is to make downtown more pedestrian-friendly.
"The goal ultimately, yes, would be that this would become an even more desirable place for retail, tourists and visitor shopping," said Nehring.
Construction has already started and workers are working one quadrant at a time and moving clockwise. Payne says even though traffic has been a bother, she knows it will all be worth it in the end.
"We've got to go through the growing pains in order to see how how wonderful it's going to be in the end, so the excitement is still here in Shelby County for the outcome," said Payne.
Nehring says it takes about three months per intersection and the entire project should be completed by next Fall.