SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two families grieving after their loved ones were shot and killed back in February are now hopeful for justice.
Crimestoppers has dramatically increased its reward for information in the deaths of Jaeden Williams and Carvarion Brown.
“Jaeden could steal your heart in a matter of seconds. He kept all the kids in line,” said Cynthia Williams, Jaeden’s grandmother.
That’s how 23-year-old Jaeden Williams’ grandmother remembers him. She said Feb. 26 started like any other day. Jaeden was with his friend Carvarion Brown, 22.
“Fun loving guy. He liked to have everyone laughing. He was just the fun of the scene,” said Carnado Brown, Carvarion’s father.
“They were the best of friends. You never saw one without seeing the other,” said Cynthia Williams.
Jaeden called his grandmother.
“He was on his way to the gym and he said, ‘I’m going to have a good day grandma, I know I am. I can feel it.’ Those were his last words to me,” said Cynthia Williams.
She said about 12 minutes after speaking with Jaeden she got a call that changed her world. Jaeden was dead.
“Completely floored. It completely floored me. Completely shocked me,” said Derrick Williams, Jaeden’s great uncle.
Police said Jaeden, Carvarion, and another person were driving in the 600 block of Rainbow Drive. They were shot multiple times and the car crashed. Jaeden and Carvarion died. The third person in the car was injured but survived.
Now Crimestoppers has increased the reward in this case to $10,000.
“I was elated when I first heard it. It just made me feel like someone else cares,” said Cynthia Williams.
“I was like ‘$10,000 that’s cool.' Maybe somebody will come forward and find the murderer of my son and his friend Jaeden,” said Carnado Brown.
Carvarion’s father is putting up an additional $25,000.
“I’m trying to get them off the street and behind bars as soon as possible,” said Carnado Brown.
They’re urging anyone with any information to come forward.
“We just want to put an end to it. I want my son to rest easy and I know right now he’s not resting easy, not at all. I can’t rest easily. His mom can’t rest easily. It’s for the stuff going on in the streets. We need to stop the killing, Shreveport,” said Carnado Brown.