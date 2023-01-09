CADDO PARISH, La. - Two high-profile second-degree murder trials will be held this week in Caddo District Court.
One involves a pair of victims shot at an altercation in downtown Shreveport in June 2019. The other centers on the death of a child struck by a stray bullet fired near a west Shreveport motel two years later.
Trevarious Winslow, 27, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the deaths of Lee'Jerryius Traveone Baines Baines and Chasmine Walters.
Baines, 29, was fatally shot once in the head on June 9, 2019, during the fight at a bar in the 200 block of Texas Street. Walters, 22, also was critically wounded in the same incident and died the following day.
Joseph Lee Smith, 35, faces a charge of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice in connection with the March 2021 slaying of Mya Patel, 5. The girl was playing near a window in a room at a hotel in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet.