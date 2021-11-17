NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Two people were shot Tuesday night at the intersection of University Parkway and Jefferson Street, Natchitoches police said Wednesday in a news release.
Police responded around 6:26 p.m. and found two people with multiple gunshot wounds sitting inside a vehicle that had been shot several times.
One of the victims was airlifted to a hospital in Rapides Parish and the other was sent to a hospital in Caddo Parish for further treatment.
Natchitoches police will release more details as they become available.
-----
To report information on the shooting, call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. All information is confidential.
Tips also can be reported anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. A cash reward of up to $2,000 will be paid for the arrest of an offender.