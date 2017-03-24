TITUS COUNTY - Two people are dead following a late night crash involving a Mt. Pleasant ISD school bus.
The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Highway 271, about 10 miles north of Mt. Pleasant. Mt. Pleasant ISD Superintendent Judd Marshall tells CBS19 the bus was carrying the boys track team. He says the 18-wheeler swerved and hit the bus.
One of the two fatalities is the assistant coach for the girl's track team. She was driving the car behind the bus. The other fatality is the driver of the 18-wheeler. 18 students were also taken to the hospital -- at least one of them with serious injuries. The boy's track team assistant coach was driving the bus at the time. He is in critical condition.
All lanes on Highway 271 are open right now.