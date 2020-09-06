Two killed, juvenile injured in overnight Shreveport crash

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are still investigating a crash in Shreveport that left two people dead, and a juvenile fighting for their life in the hospital.
On Saturday, September 5, 2020, just after 10:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a serious injury rollover crash on Mansfield Road at Betty Street.
An adult male and adult female were pronounced upon arrival at the hospital and a juvenile occupant is said to be suffering from life-threatening injuries. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts and were all partially ejected.
Crash investigators are still working out exactly what happened, but a preliminary investigation points to the victims vehicle rear-ending a second car before losing control and rolling over.
The driver of the second vehicle was properly restrained and uninjured.
The Shreveport Police Department would like to remind the public to use their seatbelts.
Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night. Seatbelts save lives!