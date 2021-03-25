SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two Louisiana College students have been indicted in fraudulent scheme to get money made available through coronavirus federal relief funding.
Hayden Philip Breaux, 21, of Houma and D'Quincy Marquis Jones, 23, of Baton Rouge, are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit identity theft and five counts of identity theft.
The indictment alleges that Breaux and Jones obtained emergency financial aid grants offered to colleges as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which was passed by the U.S. Congress in March 2020. As part of the CARES Act, funds were given to the Office of Postsecondary Education as the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, and Pineville-based Louisiana College was allotted emergency funding for its students.
Breaux and Jones are accused of trying to get the funds between June 5 to June 20 for their own use. They and other members of the conspiracy used personally identifiable information (“PII”), specifically, the Louisiana College Student Identification Numbers and passwords of other students to access the Louisiana College Online Student Portal (“the Portal”) to apply for CARES Act emergency financial aid grants in the names of individuals and direct the grants to specific bank accounts controlled by members of the conspiracy, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said in a news release.
In total, members of this conspiracy used numbers and passwords of nine individuals to access the Portal, to apply for, and direct payment of CARES Act funds.
The FBI and U.S. Department of Education – Office of Inspector General are conducting the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg is prosecuting the case.