IDABEL, Okla. – Two men are charged with second-degree murder and second-degree arson after a fatal house fire west of Idabel.
According to the McCurtain County Sherriff’s Office, Allen Shaw, 89, and Randy Sander, 69, allegedly set a house on fire March 2 following a civil dispute over alleged non-payment of rent for two years.
The property’s owner, Danette Stowe, 43, and her husband were outside their home when the fire was set, Stowe went back inside to rescue her pets.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was engulfed in flames. Stowe was unable to get out and died in the fire, as well as her two dogs.
Her husband was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the MCSO.
Shaw and Sander are held at the McCurtain County jail, with a $500,000 bond set for each.