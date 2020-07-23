SHREVEPORT, La. - Two men were arrested Wednesday accused of two southwest Shreveport home invasions.
The first occurred in the 7200 block of Marseille Drive around 1 a.m.
A female resident told officers that two men, both armed with weapons, forced their way into her home, hit her in the head and stole undisclosed items.
While officers searched the area for the suspects, they received a second call saying two men, matching the description of those in the Marseille Drive incident, had approached a woman and attempted to take her vehicle at gunpoint in the 7200 block of Jewella Avenue.
According to police, she went into her home and the two men followed her inside. The suspects were met by an armed resident and he forced the two out of the apartment.
An officer patrolling the area spotted one of the suspects, identified as Eric Cooksey, 25.
Police said K-9 officer Renzo found the second suspect, Shamichael Gilliam, 28, hiding behind a fence nearby.
Both men were booked with two counts each of aggravated burglary.
Police said Cooksey and Gilliam have prior arrest records.
Bond for both men was set at $150,000.