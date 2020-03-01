SHREVEPORT, La- Two men were arrested Sunday morning in connection with a body that was discovered near Wallace Lake Road Saturday night.
Daniel Haire, 24, is charged with second-degree murder. Dillon Charles Brown, 27, is charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Police responded to a call around 5:30 Saturday when two teenagers reported finding a suspicious bundle near the parking lot.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Rodney Christopher Nordby.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says the murder happened Thursday night at Haire's house in the 100 block of Swedes Avenue in Shreveport. Haire shot Nordby in the chest with a crossbow during a disagreement. Haire then enlisted Brown's help to dispose the body.
Both Haire and Brown were located and arrested at Brown's residence in the 200 block of Justin Avenue in Shreveport.
KTBS has learned that both Haire and Brown have lengthy criminal histories within Caddo Parish.
According to Caddo Parish Sheriff records, Haire has been arrested 12 other times since 2012. According to arrest reports, some of his arrests were associated battery, theft and drug charges.
This is Brown's seventh time behind the bars of Caddo Correctional since 2010. Other arrests include contributing to the delinquency of a minor, probation violation and drug related charges.