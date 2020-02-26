SHREVEPORT, La- Two men face charges for alleged sex crimes involving juveniles. Police say both alleged victims were under the age of 13, and they worry there could be more victims.
Shreveport police sex crimes detectives say they started their investigation after being notified that Trent Bryers, 38, was involved in a sexual relationship with girl under the age of 13. Police say the alleged crimes happened over what they term a 'significant' 'period of time. They say further investigation revealed that Bryers was aware of the victim's age during the first crime.
In a second and separate investigation, police say Gregory Anderson, 52, reportedly inappropriately touched a female victim, who at the time of the alleged crime, was a juvenile of 12 years of age. During the course of the investigation, detectives say they learned the touching had occurred repeatedly and lasted into the victim's adult years.
Authorities are concerned there may be additional victims in both matters and are asking persons with information related to the two men to contact the Shreveport Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit at (318) 673-6983 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at: (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com