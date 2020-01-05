SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a possible standoff in South Caddo Parish.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office around 11:30 a.m., Sunday,two men were getting pulled over for a traffic violation.
The Sheriff's Office says the two men ran inside one of their houses, near the intersection of Leonard Road and Red Haw Lane, and barricaded themselves inside.
No word on who the men are, if they are armed or if there is anyone inside the home. The Sheriff's Office is working to find out why they ran from deputies.
