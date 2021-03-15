SHREVEPORT, La - Two men are suffering from gunshot wounds after a shooting that occurred around 9:45 Monday night.
Police say they were called to the Shreveport Fire Station at St. Vincent Avenue and W. 70th Street. Officers found two victims, one shot in the ankle, the other shot in the back.
The man shot in the back is said to have life-threatening injuries. The man shot in the ankle is in stable condition. Both were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.
Police say the two men were shot at a different location and brought to the fire station by one of their mothers. Police have no details on where they were shot, but believe it was in a nearby neighborhood.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
