Two men shot in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left two men in the hospital.
Two men were driving through the 5500-block of Kennedy Road in Shreveport around 2:20 A.M. when someone began firing into the vehicle striking both men.
When police arrived on the scene, they found one of the men suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand and the other who had been shot in the torso.
Both men were transported to Ochsner LSU Health with what authorities considered non-life-threatening injuries.
SPD is still working to identify a suspect or suspects at this time.