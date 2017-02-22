Two men are in jail this morning after one of them punched a cop and lead police on a chase.
It all started with a traffic stop just after 1 a-m on Thornhill Avenue and East 80th Street in the Cedar Grove area.
Shreveport Police tell us when they pulled the two men over they noticed they were acting suspicious.
Both of the men ran from the vehicle after one of them hit the officer in the face.
The pair didn't get far before getting caught.
One had a warrant out for his arrest and police found drugs on the other suspect.