ATLANTA, TX- The Atlanta Texas Police Department released an Amber Alert for two missing girls, and they say the girls could be in grave, immediate danger.
Police are searching for one-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood.
Tru has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and a tutu.
Alex is 4 feet 9 inches tall, and 120 pounds. She has sandy hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.
Both girls were last seen Sunday afternoon around 4 P.M. in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas.
The girls were in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with a Texas license plate of MBD 2390.
If you have information on the whereabouts of these girls, please call the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973.