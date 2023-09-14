TEXARKANA, Texas – Two more search warrants were issued for male suspects in connection to the alleged Aug. 29 shooting on Waterman Street in Texarkana.
A search warrant was issued for Rodney Lindley, 40, who fled the scene before officers arrived, but he has not been found.
Four people were left injured in the shooting on Wednesday and one of the victims, thirty-year-old Mercedes Young, died in the hospital the same day, according to Shawn Vaughn, spokesperson for TTPD.
Verlon Owens Jr., 28, of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Pine Bluff residents Asontea Collins, 20, and Lakentae Ford, 20, are also wanted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity (aggravated assault), according to TTPD.
Vaughn said this was the first homicide in Texarkana, Texas this year.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of these men, please contact 903-798-3116.