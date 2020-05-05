NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdiictional Drug Task Force (NMJDTF) arrested two woman for several drug and weapons charges. Officials said, Bianca Robinson, 29, and Whitney Colton, 26, were arrested Thursday in a narcotics investigation.
According to a news release, NMJDTF agents found approximately 1 pound of suspected high grade marijuana, 61 suspected THC cartidges, 122 suspected oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia and two guns, from two different search warrants.
Robinson, and Colton were charged and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
Robinson faces several charges including:
- 1 count Possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute.
- 1 count Distribution of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
- 1 count Criminal conspiracy.
- 1 count Simple possession of marijuana.
- 1 count Possession of drug paraphernalia.
While Colton faces charges of:
- 2 counts Possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute.
- 2 counts Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
- 1 count Possession of drug paraphernalia.