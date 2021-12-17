SHREVEPORT, La. - Dr. T. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools, announced the appointment of two new elementary principals. Heather Williams will now serve as principal of South Highlands Elementary Magnet while Sandra Mack will serve as principal of Shreve Island Elementary.
“It is with my utmost confidence that these two leaders are the right choices for the future of South Highlands and Shreve Island Elementary,” Dr. Goree said. “They both know these schools well and I know they will make Caddo students and families very proud.”
Williams has spent most of her teaching career with Caddo at South Highlands as a classroom teacher. In her time at the campus, she earned national recognition as a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching Finalist and a National Magnet Schools of America Regional Magnet Teacher of the Year. In 2019, she was called on to serve in a leadership position as the instructional coordinator at Judson Fundamental Magnet Elementary. She said she is now returning to what feels like home.
“This school is near and dear to my heart,” Williams said. “South Highlands has always created life-long learners by igniting curiosity, encouraging educational risk-taking and promoting perseverance in problem solving. This standard of excellence will continue.”
Williams has been an educator for more than 15 years. She is a graduate of Texas Tech University where she earned her bachelor of science in early childhood education and a graduate of Arkansas State University with a master’s in educational leadership.
Mack is no stranger to Shreve Island either. She most recently served as the assistant principal there for seven years and instructional coordinator prior to that. She started her career with Caddo at Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle as a classroom teacher where she taught for 18 years. Mack is a graduate of Jackson State University with a bachelor’s degree in education and a graduate of LSU Shreveport where she earned her master’s degree in education administration and supervision.
Now in her 25th year as an educator, she shares that she wants Shreve Island to continue to grow as a Lighthouse School, a program that builds and nurtures a community of leaders who respect differences and strive for personal excellence.
“I feel very fortunate to have served at Shreve Island. I am both elated and honored to be appointed to my very own school, where I can continue my work with the students, staff and parents,” said Mack.