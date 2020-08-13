ATHENS, La. — The driver of a vehicle that had a switched license plate is in police custody and charges are pending following a vehicle pursuit that started in Webster Parish and ended in Claiborne Parish Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police.
A trooper tried to stop the vehicle at 11:09 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 79 and state Highway 531 in Minden. The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Justin Atkins of Gloster, ignored the trooper and a chase began.
When they reached Homer, a Claiborne Parish deputy was able to set up spikes in the road near the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 79 and state Highway 9. Atkins' car's tires were flattened, but he continued on Highway 9, where he hit a sheriff's patrol unit. Atkins lost control and crashed as the chase ended in Athens, according to authorities.
The car Atkins was driving was reported as stolen, state police said.
Atkins sustained moderate injuries in the crash. No law enforcement officers were hurt.
State police charged Atkins in Claiborne Parish with aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, speeding (85 in 35 mph), no seatbelt, resisting arrest, aggravated flight from an officer, driving left of center, careless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and driving under suspension.
He's charged in Webster Parish with switched plates, speeding and passing on the shoulder
Atkins also had outstanding arrest warrants in Caddo Parish for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.