BOSSIER CITY, La. - Two people were arrested for fraudulent activity at Louisiana Downs and Margaritaville Casinos.
The suspects were identified as Kimberly Morris, 38, of Marshall, TX. and William Holmes, 47 of Hallsville, Texas.
The initial investigation by Louisiana State Police revealed Morris cashed several fraudulent checks at various casinos in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, totaling approximately $7,000. Morris was also found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.
Morris was placed under arrest for Possession of Schedule II and as a fugitive from Texas. Holmes was placed under arrest for Forgery. Both were booked into Caddo Correctional Center on their respective charges.
The case remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.