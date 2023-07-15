ALEXANDRIA, La. - Two separate car accidents in Rapides Parish and Natchitoches Parish killed two people on Friday.
Around 10 p.m. on Friday in Rapides Parish, Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 3225. This crash killed Robert Jackson, 36, of Colfax.
Jackson was walking on the road when he was hit by a pickup truck. Jackson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
In Natchitoches around 11 p.m., LSP responded to a two-car crash on I-49 north. Donovan Mitchell of Natchez, 28, died at the scene.
Mitchell was driving on I-49 when his tire malfunctioned and lost control. Michael ended up steering off the road and rear-ended a commercial vehicle.
The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured in the crash.
Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis for both victims of the two crashes.