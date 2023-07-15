Fatal Crash

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Two separate car accidents in Rapides Parish and Natchitoches Parish killed two people on Friday.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday in Rapides Parish, Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 3225. This crash killed Robert Jackson, 36, of Colfax.

Jackson was walking on the road when he was hit by a pickup truck. Jackson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. 

The crash is still under investigation.

In Natchitoches around 11 p.m., LSP responded to a two-car crash on I-49 north. Donovan Mitchell of Natchez, 28, died at the scene. 

Mitchell was driving on I-49 when his tire malfunctioned and lost control. Michael ended up steering off the road and rear-ended a commercial vehicle. 

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis for both victims of the two crashes.

