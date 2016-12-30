Two people are safe after a fire at their home in Shreveport.
Nearly a dozen fire crews responded to the blaze at the a house in the 2800 block of Dupont Street. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The entire home sustained smoke and heat damage from the fire. There were no injuries reported and the fire is under investigation.
Fire investigators at the scene tell KTBS that the home did not have a working smoke detector.
The Shreveport Fire Department will install a free Smoke Detector in your home by calling 318-673-6740. Fire Chief Scott Wolverton encourages all citizens of Shreveport to have a working smoke detector. ###SFD###