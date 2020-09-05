RUSK COUNTY, Tx- Two people have been taken to a local hospital after a plane crash in Rusk County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says preliminary reports indicate the airplane lost power just after takeoff from the airport and crashed into the tree line near the Rusk County Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and is responding to the scene.
“We are uncertain of identities of those involved just yet," Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Support Manager said.