Two people injured, including juvenile in early-morning Cedar Grove shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a man in critical condition and a juvenile hospitalized.
The shooting happened around 4:00 this morning at the intersection of West 74th St. and Linwood Ave. in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Details are limited at this time but SPD tells KTBS that a man was shot several times in the upper body and a juvenile female was struck at least once in the lower body.
Both victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health - the man's injuries are considered life-threatening. The female's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
There's no word on any suspects or witnesses at this time.
If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact police.